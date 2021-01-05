The State of Oklahoma will roll out a statewide app Thursday establishing a uniform system for residents signing up for appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Some sites across the state began offering the vaccine Monday to those age 65 and older, as officials transition into Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan. But, those sites are using their own systems that require participants to sign up for appointments in 15-minute intervals, said Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye. He said while the statewide app will provide uniformity, available appointments still will depend on the amount of vaccine made available to Oklahoma each week. Federal officials provide that information to Oklahoma each Tuesday, meaning the state will know the number of potential vaccine appointments only one week in advance.
While some sites (including Comanche County) have appointment systems in place as they move to residents age 65 and older, not every county is at that point, Frye said, explaining while the priority remains with first responders and expanded health care workers, local availability is allowing some to begin transitioning to a new group.
He said the goal is “having an appointment for every dose of vaccine we have in Oklahoma.” So, while there is a statewide plan, that plan is driven by local needs to ensure the vaccine is distributed to Oklahomans as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Frye said Oklahoma health care experts expect 30,000 to 40,000 doses of vaccine to arrive in Oklahoma every week. With that federal allocation comes a determination to distribute doses efficiently, which is why the Oklahoma State Department of Health will be rolling out a statewide vaccine schedule app.
“We’ll announce how to access (it) when it is available on Thursday,” Frye said, of a process that will allow residents to register on line as appointments become available each week.
The fact Oklahoma won’t know exactly how much vaccine is available until Tuesday of each week creates some challenges, Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said, explaining that is why appointments are important, but also why there will be delays in opening appointments for the following week. Once the state health department knows how much vaccine is coming the following week, those doses are allocated to different sites around the state, allowing PODs to prepare for patients.
“We will do it one week at a time until we get better information,” Reed said.
Health officials will get next week’s distribute number today, the prepare a distribution plan before rolling out the statewide appointment schedule Thursday. That information will allow Oklahomans to go on site and find a large-scale public clinic near them, then schedule an appointment there. As the system is established, the state will increase distribution access points, helping it move more efficiently through the larger populations slated to receive the vaccine in Phases 2 and 3.
One of those groups will be teachers, who were moved into Phase 2 in mid-December. Frye said school districts will decide how it will be done — “They know better than we do on that” — but were asked to prioritize groups.
“Some teachers are higher priority,” Frye said, of a large group that, like the general population, has members over the age of 65, who have comorbidities (health issues that heighten their risk of COVID-19), or are in higher risk jobs.
Frye said while state health officials hope to begin vaccinating some of those high-risk teachers this week, he and others aren’t certain how long it will take to move through the group. Reed said the speed at which teachers are immunized will depend on the vaccine inventory allocated to Oklahoma each week, the same determining factor with vaccinations in any group.
“It’s still very early in this process,” he said, adding the key to adding new groups will be the inventory. “If the inventory starts to go up, it makes it much easier to overlay these groups.”
Simply put: more inventory means increased access points and increased numbers of Oklahoman who can be vaccinated.
Reed and Frye also say state officials will have to find a way to expand appointment opportunities beyond social media and on-line settings.
“Not everybody uses this technology,” Reed said, adding state health department phone lines are experiencing “a pretty heavy burden” with a number of Oklahomans calling for information about setting appointments.
Reed said one possibility is limiting the number of appointments that can be made through the app, designating some appointments that can be made by other means to help those who don’t have digital access.
“It’s a legitimate concern,” he said, conceding it will be a difficult process with many changes “in order to keep everything fair and on the same level.”
Both men also said there are reports of residents moving outside their places of residence to find the vaccine. Reed urged residents to avoid driving around and expecting to find available vaccine “just because you’re looking for it.” At the same time, state officials are not ready to restrict vaccines in specific counties to the residents of those counties, explaining there are reasons (a job, for example) for someone to legitimately secure a vaccine in a county in which he/she doesn’t live.