All Oklahomans age 16 and older will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine plan is progressing into Phase 4, the final phase of the plan, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said during a press conference Tuesday.
The move means around 500,000 Oklahomans who were not yet eligible for the vaccine will become so.
“If you haven’t registered in the portal, now is the time to do it,” Reed said. “Appointments will be available to all residents starting on Monday. All Oklahomans will be eligible to schedule a vaccine through the state then regardless of eligibility groups.”
While Phase 4 opens the state vaccine portal up to the remainder of Oklahomans, there is an age limit on vaccine approval, and only those 16 and up are approved for the vaccine. Furthermore, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals under the age of 18, Reed said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,081,578 Oklahomans, 27.3 percent, have received at least one dose and 586,559 Oklahomans have completed the full series. Among Oklahomans 65 and older, who were among the first to become eligible, over 70 percent have received at least one dose and over 50 percent have completed the series.
Around 5.9 percent of individuals in Oklahoma who have received their first dose are delinquent, or two weeks late, on their second dose. Reed addressed the concern that these individuals would have to get their first dose again.
“The recommendations is that they still get the second dose if they are late on it,” Reed said. “There is a likelihood you’ll see no decrease in efficacy with that second dose, but the data is still outstanding.”
The state health department recommends that all Oklahomans, regardless of vaccination levels, continue to follow the three W’s: “wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”
“There are still others around us that have not been vaccinated, so let’s continue to mask up in public places,” Reed said.
It takes around 14 days for a fully vaccinated individual to generate the optimum immune response, according to Reed, who encouraged Oklahomans to consider this before gathering with other vaccinated friends and family.
“This pandemic has required a marathon response; we’re poised to finish but we’re not there yet,” Reed said.
While the ultimate target is herd immunity, right now the exact number of Oklahomans who would need to be vaccinated to hit that target is hard to pin down. This is due in part to the outstanding number of Oklahomans who may have developed natural immunity, Reed said.
“When we started rolling out this program (Phase 4) seemed like something in the distant future. A lot of work has taken place so you can imagine there is a sense of relief, but there’s also a sense of urgency that we have to continue forward momentum,” Reed said. “We want to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
Even as more Oklahomans become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is concerned with vaccine hesitancy.
“At some point, vaccine hesitancy will become a concern. We know that. There are people that are concerned about the vaccine. We urge them to really look at the success of the program, the impact the vaccinations are making, talk to their friends and family and recognize this is a safe way that people can contribute to getting the pandemic behind us. And getting back to some kind of normalcy,” Reed said.
Right now, the state is receiving around 180,000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines each week, on top of that, more Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to arrive soon. The supply is steady and is meeting weekly demand, Reed said.
“Up to this point it has been about setting up PODs and locations and asking people to come to us,” Reed said. “We will reach a point where that strategy needs to change … and we will have more mobile efforts pushing out into communities.”
Anyone who has not yet scheduled their COVID-19 vaccine can do so through the state portal at vaccinate.ok.gov. All Oklahomans 16 and older will be eligible to schedule through the portal beginning Monday.