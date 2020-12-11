Oklahoma can expect to see its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 16, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said.
Frye, giving an update on state efforts to stem the spread of the virus, said the first shipment will contain about 33,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, with another round manufactured by Moderna expected "around" Dec. 22, with an expected shipment of 66,000 doses.
In all, Oklahoma is expected to receive 166,000 doses of the vaccine in December, and inoculations will begin as soon as the vaccine is ready for distribution, Frye said.