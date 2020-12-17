Oklahoma teachers will move to the second priority phase for distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday.
Teachers had been in the third phase, but Stitt said he would direct the Oklahoma State Department of Health to move teachers and support staff to the second priority phase, to increase safety in schools and to support his insistence that all school districts in the state offer students the option of in-person classes. State officials said vaccines for those educators are expected to begin in January.