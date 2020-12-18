The State of Oklahoma is moving its teachers to the second priority phase for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the move in a press conference Thursday, but state officials indicated earlier this month they were looking at some type of adjustment because educators had expressed concerns in being in the vaccine’s third priority group when congregant populations (people living in close proximity) such as prisoners were in the second priority group. The priorities are part of a four-tiered system crafted for distribution of the Pfizer vaccine (whose first shipment arrived in Oklahoma Monday) and the Moderna vaccine.
Stitt said teachers and school district support staff members would be moved to the second priority group, whose vaccinations are expected to begin in January, said Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye. Stitt’s announcement fits into his insistence that all Oklahoma school districts offer their students the option of in-person classes, something most — but not all — Oklahoma school districts are doing. Notable exceptions include Tulsa Public Schools, whose students have been attending classes virtually since March.
Stitt said would direct the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which oversees Oklahoma’s COVID-19 responses, to move teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade and support staff members who interact with students to phase 2. Frye said the health and safety of students and teachers remain one of his department’s top priorities, as it identifies guidelines to help keep students in school while keeping students and staff safe.
“Our teachers are on the front lines of the pandemic,” he said, adding the move to the second priority group is “another tool to get them back in school and keep them safe.”
The timeline for those inoculations depends on the state’s shipment of vaccine, but officials hope to into phase 2 in early 2021, Frye said, explaining while state officials identified different groups within each priority stage, the reality is many of those inoculations would run concurrently.
Frye said individual school districts will set the priorities for their personnel, explaining there are priority groups within those school populations (older teachers with health issues, for example), just as there are in the general population.
“We’ll let each school district prioritize as they feel is needed, to get those with the highest risk first,” he said.
And, Frye, Stitt and Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said that priority population will include school support staff, such as cooks and bus drivers, who have interaction with students.
“We want schools to be a safe place,” Frye said.
No group will be moved from priority phase two to make room for teachers, Frye said, explaining that educational group will just be moved up a priority and run concurrently with immunization efforts for others in group two qualifying for vaccines.
But, while teachers and staff will be receiving the vaccine, school children will not.
Reed said the Pfizer vaccine is not authorized for anyone under the age of 16, meaning many students in the kindergarten through grade 12 range are not eligible. While the Moderna criteria has not yet been released, he said state officials don’t anticipate children being included in that vaccine either.
While the vaccine will be made available, teachers will not be mandated to receive it, Frye said, echoing comments made earlier this month about the State of Oklahoma deciding it would not issue mandates for state employees (although individual agencies may make that determination).
“There are no penalties for anyone who doesn’t want the vaccine,” he said.
Secretary of Education Ryan Walters said moving teachers up in priority proves state leaders know teachers are critical as the state continues to fight the pandemic.
“We know students are falling behind academically,” he said, adding the goal is to provide the best educational opportunities possible while minimizing risk. “Moving up in priority shows we value teachers.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister was pleased with Thursday’s announcement.
“Teachers are the heart and soul of our school community, and we cannot have school without them,” she said. “Allowing teachers to be among the top priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a tremendous move toward protecting the health of our hardworking teachers.”