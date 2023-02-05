Supporters for recreational marijuana learned a lot from those involved in the medical marijuana fight, and that is reflected in the state law to be presented to voters March 7, said Yes on 820 Campaign Director Michelle Tilley.
“We are a different organization than those who did 788,” Tilley said, of the 2018 fight that legalized the use, sale, processing and growth of marijuana for medical purposes. “We have some of the same people involved, and they will tell you, they learned a lot from what happened once it went into effect.”
Tilley said that is one of the reasons today’s marijuana supporters filed a petition for statutory guidelines, something she said also will make the medical program “better and stronger.” And, creating a state statute, as 820 does, means the Legislature can amend the law as needs arise.
They already have, she said, explaining some provisions are out of date. For example, the Legislature set a moratorium on new marijuana businesses last year, created for medical marijuana licenses but one that would apply to recreational use as well, supporters say.
“I think there has been so many lessons learned,” Tilley said, adding that with any new change, unexpected things will happen. “This (law) is not the end all, be all.”
She said the new law is designed to allow the Legislature and local governmental entities to work with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) to provide amendments, if necessary. Tilley said it is a decided change from what petitioners started with, explaining the initial proposal in 2019 was for a constitutional amendment. While work on that petition process began, it stopped the second week of March 2020, when Oklahoma and the nation shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a good thing for us,” Tilley said. “It gave us more time to talk to different groups, industries, local leaders, to ask how can this be better? Through this process, we saw it did need to be statutory, so it can be changed.”
Tilley, one of those who presented the petition that began the process, said the law has protections across the board, from growth to actual use, and that is something that wasn’t present in State Question 788.
“We spent 20 months talking to all kinds of people, the best legal minds in the state, and in other states that have gone through this process already,” she said. “It taught us about things they did wrong.”
She said one of the strongest points of the law is that it can be changed and adapted. She also points to the economic impact from the revenue that will be generated by the 15 percent excise tax. The potential is millions of dollars in new revenue, she said, adding the law directs that revenue toward things such as local law enforcement and drug prevention programs.
Tilley also said the law will allow law enforcement and the judicial system to refocus their energies on high-level crimes, while providing a way to release individuals jailed for low-level marijuana offenses that would no longer be illegal or to clear their records.
“We think the criminal justice components are strong. It helps law enforcement dollars, going after the bad guys and not on these small things,” Tilley said, adding they also help people clear minor charges that could be affecting their ability to get jobs, years after the offense took place.