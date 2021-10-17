OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton and Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, held a bipartisan legislative study this week to better understand the federal Impact Aid Program.
The federal Impact Aid Program reimburses school districts for lost property taxes stemming from federally owned land inside a municipality’s boundaries. Oklahoma has more school districts receiving impact aid than any other state in the U.S., according to a press release.
Lawton Public Schools received $4.2 million in Impact Aid last year.
“Federal impact aid helps Oklahoma schools in many ways, whether paying for teacher salaries, classroom materials, transportation needs or so much more,” Pae said. “To ensure our students and those who teach them continue to have what they need, we have to look at the federal dollars schools are receiving and what happens when those dollars are no longer available.”
“Mid-Del loses about $2.8 million each year in lost property taxes due to the presence of federal property,” Fugate said. “That’s $215 for each of Mid-Del’s 13,000 students. But Mid-Del is not alone. Oklahoma has over 200 districts that receive Impact Aid. Understanding this funding is important to protecting Oklahoma public schools.”
The study started with background information about the federal program and ended with testimony from superintendents on how the funds benefit their district.
“Because our anchor is a federal entity, we are always far behind school districts that are similar to us in size and demographics as far as our ability to generate revenue locally,” said Rick Cobb, superintendent of Mid-Del Public Schools. “As long as Mid-Del has low ad valorem collections, major improvements such as STEM academies and freshman centers for college and career readiness are nothing but an aspiration.”
Even if the federal government doesn’t remove funding, the level of reimbursement doesn’t equal the loss in property taxes.
Fugate and Pae hope to build a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers to invest in the program and find new sources of education funding.