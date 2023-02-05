Oklahoma State Question 820 will establish law guiding recreational marijuana

When Oklahomans vote on recreational marijuana March 7, their decision could create a new state law that will allow activities already legal in 21 other states.

That law, established in an initiated state statute, is a lesson supporters learned from the June 2018 effort to legal medical marijuana. Medical marijuana was legalized with a simple state question that set the practice into law with few guidelines and with prohibitions against creating laws, which various entities have battled over since the state question went into effect. Initiated means the law was crafted by those circulating a petition to put the question on a statewide ballot, rather than a bill created through the legislative process.

