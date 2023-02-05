Oklahoma State Question 820 will establish law guiding recreational marijuana

When Oklahomans vote on recreational marijuana March 7, their decision could create a new state law that will allow activities already legal in 21 other states.
That law, established in an initiated state statute, is a lesson supporters learned from the June 2018 effort to legal medical marijuana. Medical marijuana was legalized with a simple state question that set the practice into law with few guidelines and with prohibitions against creating laws, which various entities have battled over since the state question went into effect. Initiated means the law was crafted by those circulating a petition to put the question on a statewide ballot, rather than a bill created through the legislative process.
Termed the Adult Use Marijuana Regulation Act, the new law would be included in Section 432 of Title 63 of Oklahoma Statutes, governing everything from who would control the sale, manufacture, processing and growth of marijuana, to how revenues generated by excise tax could be used. The provisions would go into effect 90 days after voter approval.
In a nutshell, recreational use of marijuana would be legal in Oklahoma for those over age 21, and would direct qualified entities to seek licenses to grow, process, dispense, transport and test the drug (as they do for medical marijuana). It gives regulatory power to the entity already created to oversee medical marijuana — the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority — and sets protections into place. It levies a 15 percent excise tax on the sale of recreational marijuana, with those revenues restricted to specific expenditures. And, it will allow those convicted of marijuana-related crimes that would not be illegal under the new law to clear their record, or petition to be released from jail or prison.
Supporters emphasize the fact the law is age specific: only those age 21 and older may possess or use recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. And, the new law allows some restrictions already in place to remain. For example, you can’t be in physical control of a motorized vehicle while under the influence, or consume marijuana while driving one. Possession and consumption on school grounds and in correctional facilities remain illegal, and you couldn’t smoke or vape marijuana in a public place.
The law also states an employer cannot be forced to accommodate conduct permitted by the act, and owners may continue to control their private properties. And, the law is careful to say it does not infringe on the rights of those already using medical marijuana or holding licenses for its sale.
But, the law also would protect those who use it. A parent could not be denied custody of a child or visiting time, if he/she is following the act’s provisions. Persons under parole or on probation could not have their status revoked merely for conduct permitted by the act. Residents couldn’t be denied public assistance, or the right to own firearms.
Possession
The law would allow specific amounts to be held, purchased, used, ingested, inhaled, transported or delivered: 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 8 grams or less of marijuana in a concentrated form (to include products containing it). Residents would be allowed to have, plant, cultivate, harvest, dry, process or manufacture not more than 6 mature plants and 6 seedings, if kept on the grounds of a private residence and not visible from a public place. No more than 12 plants and 12 seedlings could be kept in or on the grounds of a private residence at one time.
Who controls
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) would be given the authority to license and regulate the cultivation, processing, manufacture, testing, transport, delivery and sale of marijuana (as it does now for medical marijuana). OMMA would accept applications for and issue licenses for adult use, processing, dispensary, transporter and testing lab. An entity could hold both medical and recreational business licenses. But, supporters say it is likely only those who already hold licenses initially will be granted recreational licenses because of a moratorium on new businesses set by the State Legislature in 2022.
Rules
Within 90 days of the act going into effect, OMMA must create rules and issue regulations for implementation and enforcement, to include procedures for issuing a license, fees (which could not exceed $2,500), qualifications for those who will hold licenses, requirements for safe cultivation, processing, manufacturing and dispensing, testing standards, packaging requirements, inspections and tracking. A seed-to-sale tracking system would be required.
Licensing protections include a ban on dispensaries within 1,000 feet of a school, and recreational marijuana could not be sold in the same location as tobacco or alcohol. Recreational marijuana could not be exported out of or imported into Oklahoma until it is legal under federal law.
Local governments could regulate the time, place and manner of operations for business licenses, “so long as those regulations are not unduly burdensome” (defined as measures so high or strict, a prudent business person could not operate). They could not limit the number or completely prohibit such businesses. A business must have a certificate of compliance from the political subdivision where they would operate, certifying compliance with zoning classifications, ordinances and applicable safety, electrical, fire, plumbing, waste, construction and building codes.
Tax
All sales would be subject to a 15 percent excise tax. That tax would not apply to medical marijuana, which already has a 7 percent excise tax.
Tax revenues would be placed in the Oklahoma Marijuana Revenue Trust Fund. Allocations are: 10 percent to municipalities or counties where sales occur; 10 percent to State Judicial Revolving Fund; 30 percent to General Revenue Fund; 30 percent to grants to public schools to support programs designed to prevent and reduce substance abuse, and improve student retention and performance; and 20 percent for grants to agencies and non-profits to increase access to drug addiction treatment programs.
Retroactive application
Those convinced of crimes for activities that no longer would be illegal under the new law would have legal recourse. Someone currently serving a sentence for conviction, or those who pled guilty or nolo contendere, could petition for re-sentencing, reversal of conviction and dismissal of case, or modification of judgment. Someone who has completed his/her sentence could file a petition to have the conviction dismissed, expunged and vacated.
For entire bill: ballotpedia.org/Oklahoma_State_Question_820,_Marijuana_Legalization_Initiative_(March 2023)