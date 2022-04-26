The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation has canceled its contract with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom restaurants following allegations of fraud.
The decision leaves several Oklahoma parks without concessions and food services, including Quartz Mountain State Park in Greer County, near Altus.
According to officials at Quartz Mountain, there are no concession services available at the park, and it’s still uncertain whether the employees of Swadley’s at Quartz Mountain will be able to return to work once a new contract is worked out.
Investigations into parks department’s contract with Swadley’s began in early fall last year, after a whistleblower approached officials in the department about financial irregularities, according to a press release.
The park’s department has paid $15.1 million to Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurant group to run food service for state parks. A portion of that total, $2.1 million, went to covering the restaurant group’s operating losses in 2021.
The restaurant also introduced a new menu item after the deal, a $14 double bacon cheeseburger called “The Winchester,” named after Jerry Winchester, the current director of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation.
A statement about the cancelation of the agreement from Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation stated that the department is working on methods to fill catering needs for park visitors and working on short term solutions for other concession services while new arrangements are made.
“Department staff are also working with local small businesses to find creative solutions to meet park guest demands until new restaurant operations can begin in the newly remodeled facilities,” David White, the public information director for the department, said in the press release.
White told The Lawton Constitution that the department would not make further comment on the matter until the investigation progresses further. He also said that no plans were in place for handling concession services at the affected state parks.
“We’re hoping to have more information about that in a week or two,” White said. “Before the busy season starts.”
In an official statement released to the media, Swadley’s Bar-B-Q denied allegations of fraud, and spoke of the hardship the decision will cause to their employees.
“As a result of Tourism’s decision, we will be forced to eliminate the positions of close to 300 employees who have worked hard to make these new restaurants successful,” the statement said. “We are heartbroken for these employees, and we will continue to defend the quality of our work against these unfair attacks on our business.”