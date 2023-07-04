OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) program is asking for input from individuals about the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program’s Operations.
Information shared with WIC will be considered for the State Plan of Program Operations for 2024. Comments must be received by Aug. 1 to be considered.
WIC is a federally funded nutrition education and supplemental food program for low income, pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants, and children up to 5 years old. Eligibility is determined by nutritional risk and incomes that fall below 185 percent of the poverty level.
The program also offers breastfeeding services and support to expectant and new mothers. WIC’s goal is to make certain that mothers and eligible families with young children have the basic nutritional knowledge necessary to assure their children’s proper nutrition intake. Selected foods also reinforce WIC nutrition education messages, address emerging public health nutrition related issues, and provide wide appeal to the diverse WIC population.
WIC is housed within county health departments and independent contract clinics throughout the state and operates hand in hand with other public health programs to provide referral services to health care and social services.