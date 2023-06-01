Awaiting trial's resumption

Larry Keith Standridge II sits at the defense table in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom Wednesday morning while awaiting the resumption of his second-degree murder trial for the November 2020 killing of James Cloud.

 Scott Rains/staff

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent testified about a crime scene on Wednesday in the trial of a Lawton man accused of killing his romantic rival in November 2020.

Larry Keith Standridge II, 42, is on trial in Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd’s court for a count of second-degree murder stemming from the Nov. 23, 2020, shooting death of James David Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga. He faces between 10 years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.