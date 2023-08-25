A measure that would require all Oklahoma school districts to provide information on gender identification procedures was approved Thursday by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
The agenda item fell under discussions about requiring a special report regarding student pronouns in Oklahoma schools, with the board voting to require each school district to provide a copy of all policies and procedures involving gender identification and pronouns. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said some districts are reporting policies that tell teachers they may be jeopardy by not using the correct pronoun.