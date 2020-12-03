Oklahoma is expected to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 11, and priority for those initial doses will be given to front line health care workers.
Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said Thursday that Oklahoma is expected to receive 33,000 initial doses from Pfizer, with at least another 10,000 from Moderna. A phased plan created for vaccine distribution gives priority to health care workers, with distribution to the general public expected in the first quarter of 2021, Frye said.