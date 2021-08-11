WASHINGTON — Oklahoma’s two senators voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday.
Sen. James Lankford raised his concerns with the overspending in the infrastructure bill and the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation the Senate moved to Tuesday, according to a press release. Lankford raised a budget point of order before final passage of the “infrastructure” bill to make the case that this bill will add billions to the debt and is paid for with budget gimmicks.
“Infrastructure and debt should not be partisan issues. This bill is the first step toward the Green New Deal, and it adds billions to our national debt on top of last year’s emergency COVID spending,” said Lankford. “Infrastructure is important, but it’s not a crisis. The better infrastructure policy would prioritize building the multitude of projects we can pay for without additional debt. I cannot support this bill.”
Lankford’s amendment to require federal contractors and subcontractors receiving federal funds to use the E-Verify system to only hire Americans was blocked by Senate Democrats, despite the “America first” push of the bill. Lankford also introduced an amendment that would strike language from the bill to redefine “sex” in civil rights law, which is completely unrelated to an infrastructure bill.
During debate, Lankford broke down the debt and deficit spending into simpler terms. He said that one million seconds is about 11 and a half weeks. One billion seconds is 31 and a half years. One trillion seconds is 31,688 years. Lankford also participated in a press conference with Senate Republicans to discuss the reckless tax and spending spree that will add to inflation, which is already starting to impact Oklahomans, especially those on a fixed income.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, also voted against the infrastructure bill on the grounds the bill includes several sections that are unrelated to infrastructure and did not go through committee consideration.
“Instead of working to build a real, substantive infrastructure bill, these sideshow negotiations produced a grab-bag of bad policy decisions that weren’t vetted: adding a quarter of a trillion dollars to the deficit, stacking the deck in favor of electric vehicles and focusing on transit over roads and highways, just to name a few. It didn’t have to be this way.
“Earlier this year, the EPW Committee overwhelmingly approved a highway bill and a drinking water bill that were chock full of provisions I authored and supported. The legislative process was working. But instead of continuing that process that we have used — myself included — for decades to build successful, bipartisan infrastructure bills, the White House cast it aside for a rushed process that sidestepped regular order and opened up the ‘infrastructure’ bill to a host of unrelated and not fully debated positions. Furthermore, top Democrats from President Biden to Nancy Pelosi have been clear that they are holding this legislation hostage as they demand a $3.5 trillion tax and spend spree that will make the inflation too many families in Oklahoma are experiencing worse. I cannot support it.”