WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Sen. James Lankford issued statements Tuesday after they voted to support Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., point of order on the constitutionality of the trial of a former president.
“Today — just as I did on January 6 — I look to the Constitution on how to guide my votes,” Inhofe said in a statment. “Article II, Section I clearly stated that there were only two things I was permitted to do under the Constitution: ensure the electors are properly certified and count the electoral votes, even when I disagreed with the outcome.
“The question I face today is also clear: Article II, Section IV reads, ‘The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.’ Given that the penalty for impeachment shall be removal from office, my plain reading of the Constitution leads me to believe that the Founders did not intend for us to impeach and try former federal office holders. Therefore, I agree with Sen. Paul’s point of order because it is not constitutionally permissible to try a former president.”
“This is not a trial; this is political theater,” Lankford said. “You cannot remove someone from office who is already out of office. In this trial there is no current President, no Chief Justice, and no possibility someone could be removed from office because they are not in any office. In a moment when our nation needs to unite, this trial will only create even deeper divisions.”