OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would increase pay for election workers.
Senate Bill 290, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would increase pay for election inspectors to $225 (it now is $110) and for judges and clerks to $200 (it now is $100).
“In recent years it has been more difficult to find individuals who are willing to work on election days, and harder to replace long-time election workers who have retired,” Hamilton said. “This is an issue statewide and the goal is that by providing this much needed pay increase for these citizens who work up to 14 hours on election day, we will see more interest in staffing elections.”
The bill now moves to the House, where Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, is the primary author. The bill includes an emergency clause, meaning it would go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.