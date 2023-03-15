OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill to provide better access to childcare for Oklahoma teachers and school employees has passed the Senate.
Senate Bill 16, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would create a two-year pilot program to provide childcare grants to school districts in the state, administered by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
Grants could be used to establish an on-site childcare facility on school district property, contract with a childcare facility, or provide stipends to employees to help cover a portion of childcare-related expenses. The school board will establish the grant criteria, with the Department of Human Services providing guidance and technical support. Participating districts would submit a report to the board after completing the two-year pilot program.
“One of the biggest barriers to teaching, and many other professions, is the cost of early childcare for families. In fact, after numerous studies, it was found that this was one of the greatest factors that led to the Great Resignation nationwide during the pandemic,” Bullard said. “Having a pilot program will allow us to see what the best way is to set this up before we attempt to go statewide.”
The measure now goes to the House.