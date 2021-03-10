The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill clarifying and strengthening penalties for people who commit crimes during riots.
Senate Bill 806, creating the Oklahoma Citizens’ Protection Act, now proceeds to the House, where Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, is the principal author.
“The Constitution ensures the right of peaceful protest, but this bill is about violent riots that can result in the destruction of public and private property and put people’s safety at risk,” said the bill’s author, Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore.
SB 806 strengthens penalties for crimes including assault of a law enforcement officer, details penalties for those who refuse orders to disperse and for those who block or obstruct traffic on public highways or streets, as well as those who deface or destroy property during riots. The bill would make community service and restitution mandatory, instead of optional.
Weaver, former head of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, said he was appalled by the destruction of private property during riots in Oklahoma City last year, including the burning of a nonprofit called Dress for Success, which provides disadvantaged women with appropriate clothes, assistance with resumes and other services to help them find jobs.