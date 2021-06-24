WASHINGTON, DC — Sen. James Lankford, (R) responded to President Biden’s announcement to implement a comprehensive strategy on gun violence, which doesn’t address violence, but seeks to stop the purchase of firearms.
“President Biden’s response to an increase in violence is to criminalize law-abiding citizens. The surge in violent crimes is not due to Oklahomans exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms; it’s due to progressive policies that defund police across the nation,” said Lankford. “Instead of going after those who follow the law, Biden and progressives should take a look at their failed policies and stop putting more restrictions on upstanding Americans. His plan to stop crime gives more power to the ATF and takes away rights from ordinary Americans.”