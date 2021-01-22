WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator James Lankford, R-OK., issued the following statement after President Biden made it one of his first priorities to terminate the Trump Administration’s declared national emergency at our southern border and halt funding and ongoing construction of the physical barrier at the border in as soon as one week:
“I have seen first-hand at the southern border the innovative ways that our brave Border Patrol agents work to stop the flow of drug and human traffickers into our nation, and they have told me that a physical barrier makes that national security task safer and simpler. Halting construction of the physical barrier at the southern border sends a dangerous message to the cartels in Mexico and the ‘coyote’ human smugglers that this Administration will not do everything possible to deter their illegal trafficking of drugs or people. Securing our southern border is vital to our national security and safety.”