WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after the committee voted by voice Thursday to advance the nomination of Lloyd Austin to serve as Secretary of Defense:
“After this week’s nomination hearing, I am very confident that Lloyd Austin will be a strong, capable civilian leader for the Pentagon at this critical time,” Inhofe said. “I’m grateful for his commitment to strong civil-military relations and appreciate that he will focus intently on the serious threats facing our nation right now—especially China and Russia. I’ve always said it’s critical to have Senate-confirmed leadership in place at the Pentagon, and I look forward to voting with the full Senate to confirm Austin as soon as we can.”