The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics will host a free and virtual middle school math contest for all middle school students. The contest will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 29 for all Oklahoma students in grades 6, 7 and 8 during the 2020-21 school year.
“OSSM’s math contest for middle school students promotes mathematics skills above the regular classroom and is a vehicle into the world of contest math,” said Dan Vossen, program coordinator.
The 60-minute test will consist of problems based on the Oklahoma Department of Education’s middle school mathematics standards. Students will compete against one another, and the three top-scoring individuals from each grade will be recognized.
Students must register online to compete. June 25 is the deadline to register. Visit OSSM’s website at https://www.ossm.edu/ossms-middle-school-virtual-math-contest/ to register and download practice tests.
For more information, email Dan Vossen at dan.vossen@ossm.edu.