Oklahoma teachers and residents with health issues will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 22, according to a plan announced Thursday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is ready to move forward with the next groups of qualified residents in Phase 2 of Oklahoma’s four-phase plan to administer vaccines for the COVID-19 virus. Stitt and Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said that means teachers and staff members who work with students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade (public and private settings) will be eligible to receive vaccines beginning Feb. 22, as will Oklahomans who have existing health conditions, irregardless of age.
Vaccines already being distributed to Oklahomans age 65 and older, as well as health care workers, will continue, Frye said, of the overlapping system Oklahoma implemented to ensure its vaccine supply is “getting into arms.” During Thursday’s press conference, Stitt said Oklahoma ranks sixth in the nation in the percentage of vaccine distributed to residents.
Oklahoma’s goal has been to begin the next group of vaccine recipients before finishing the current group, said Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed.
“It ensures we maintain the momentum,” he said.
While Oklahoma health care experts will have processes in place, Frye and Reed warned it still will take time for both of the new groups to be completed. State officials estimate there are 89,000 teachers/staff and almost 1 million residents who fit into the health problem category. Reed said while teachers and support staff ages 65 and older already are allowed to receive the vaccine with the current age 65 group, that still leaves a large number of people to vaccinate.
“It likely will take some time to complete,” he said, estimating it will take two to three weeks to vaccinate teachers and support staff.
To ease the process, the state health department and its regional offices have taken a “highly localized approach,” Reed said, of a program that means working directly with school districts. Regional directors already are talking to school districts, asking superintendents to determine the number of doses they need, times and dates staff members can be available, and any other information needed “for an organized and efficient operation.”
“Much planning already has taken place,” Reed said, adding the health department will work with its educational partners to determine optimal places for the pods that will allow the most efficient disbursement of vaccine to teachers and staff. “We’re focusing selected resources on these pre-determined locations.”
“The goal is to ensure any teacher who wants to receive a vaccine has the opportunity to do so by Spring Break,” Frye said.
Reed said the teachers in this phase are specifically identified as those involved with pre-kindergarten through grade 12, along with the support staff “involved in keeping the schools open and operating,” with that group to include workers such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitorial staff. Post-secondary teachers are scheduled for a later phase, he said.
In addition to teachers, the vaccine will be distributed to Oklahomans under the age of 65 with co-morbidities. The CDC has a list of recommended conditions that will qualify residents, to include hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular disease, Down syndrome, diabetes mellitus, chronic lung, liver or renal disease, and cancers, because those individuals are at high risk.
But, Reed said residents won’t be limited to those specific conditions, explaining state officials will rely on health care providers to make that determination for patients.
“They know best,” he said, adding while residents with those cited conditions face greater danger from COVID-19, physicians are better equipped to determine whether their patients need the vaccine. “We’re not going to police that.”
The state also will rely on health care partners — hospitals, clinics and places such as dialysis centers — to help vaccinate patients. But, state sites also will provide vaccine to residents in those groups who provide statements in their registration saying they have a qualifying health condition.
“We’ll take them at their word,” Reed said, adding while it is disappointing to hear claims that some Oklahoma are lying to move to the front of the line, state officials don’t want to enforce a strict requirement. “It is inherent we will have some problems like that, but we don’t want a system so restrictive it cuts down on the efficiency of moving forward.”
Those who fall into the two new qualifying groups may register at the state health department’s portal, https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/ or contact local health departments for information.
Other highlights from Thursday’s press conference:
• As of Thursday, 441,000 Oklahomans had received their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 167,000 Oklahomans have received both doses. Stitt said Oklahoma is slowing making progress: cases are down 59 percent from their peak in January and hospitalizations are down 56 percent from their peak number. “To see that positive trend going down is just a breath of fresh air,” he said.
• Reed said the Oklahoma data base indicates about 45 percent of the population age 65 and older have received the vaccine, but the percentage is about 56 percent when it includes other entities involved in distribution from federal sources, such as tribes and the Office of Veterans Affairs. “We’re starting to get over the hump with the 65 plus group,” he said.