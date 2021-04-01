The 32nd annual Oklahoma TRASH-OFF is open for registration, part of a goal to keep Oklahoma alluring and free of litter as the state blooms into spring.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful are once again partners for the event, which is part of the national three-month annual Great American Cleanup. TRASH-OFF is included in ODOT’s vision of eliminating litter on state highways and interstates, according to a press release.
TRASH-OFF is a statewide all-day event on April 17, and the Great American Cleanup is open to all communities and volunteers through May 31. To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may join online at www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com or call 405-286-9141.
“Because of the pandemic we had a fairly light turnout last year,” said Field Division 7 Comanche County Maintenance #16 Superintendent John Elam. “We’re hoping turnout will pick up over the next couple of years when people start coming out again.”
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful provides TRASH-OFF supplies and promotional items to participants, including cash grants, trash bags and water donations, to participants. ODOT distributes the supplies to each of the 77 county maintenance yards where they are picked up by volunteers. This year’s participants are advised to use gloves at all times, keep proper distancing, mask up when around others, keep any children closely supervised and follow all state and local health guidelines when participating in the cleanup efforts.
Oklahoma’s Great American Cleanup is sponsored by ODOT, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, OTA, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, OG&E, Waste Management and Oklahoma Beverage Association.