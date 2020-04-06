Southwest Oklahoma has some work to do to get everyone counted for Census 2020, but U.S. Census Bureau officials are confident it will get done.
The decennial census aims to count every person by household as of April 1, 2020, known as Census Day.
As of Friday afternoon, Comanche County had one of the highest response rates in Southwest Oklahoma with 35.7 percent of residents counted. Coming in on the lower end was Tillman County with a 28.6 response rate. Jackson County hovered in the middle at 33.7 percent.
Overall, 38.3 percent of Oklahomans had responded to this year’s census as of Friday, a few points below the national average of 42.8 percent.
“It won’t take much time for them to catch up,” said Census 2020’s Dennis Johnson. “I think Oklahoma can do it.”
Johnson serves as the regional deputy director of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Denver Region, which includes states like Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas.
This is Johnson’s fifth census, and over the last 40 years, he’s seen quite a bit of change in the way we count people every decade.
“The technology has grown tremendously,” Johnson said. “This is the first time, to a large extent, that people can respond completely online.”
In 1980, the first year he helped with a census count, Johnson found himself going door to door in Brooklyn, N.Y. gathering responses after an office fire had destroyed many of the borough’s already-collected questionnaires.
“At that point in time, paper was the only way we had of collecting responses,” Johnson said. “Honestly, it was pretty exciting for me as a young statistician, but the amount of paper was overwhelming.”
This year’s census was supported more than ever before by local messaging, rather than Census Bureau advertising campaigns.
“We even took a step back a little bit,” said Johnson, “because all the local and state and tribal governments, as well as community organizations and partners really took off with their efforts,”
According to Johnson, social media posts made up the “vast majority of advertising” for this year’s campaign.
“It’s exciting for me because this is such a fundamental activity that goes back 230 years, but yet, we’re adapting that same fundamental activity to use all the current tools and technology,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected some Census 2020 operations, though it has not all been negative. With so many people observing strict stay-at-home orders from state and city governments, Johnson expects it will ultimately help increase response rates.
“They have time to do the census,” Johnson said. “On the other hand, we’ve had to suspend some of the operations that involve face-to-face interactions, especially in rural areas. … We’re assessing every day to determine when we can get those operations going again.”
The Census Bureau still plans to utilize enumerators this summer to help count households that have not yet responded to the census. Johnson encouraged people to visit 2020census.gov/jobs for more information or to apply for a census job.
“A lot of people have been laid off (due to COVID-19),” Johnson said. “This may be an opportunity for them to bridge the gap until they find something more permanent.”
The Census Bureau is following local social distancing recommendations. Most of the employees in its three Oklahoma offices are now working remotely, with a “skeleton staff” on hand to answer calls, Johnson said.
The Census Bureau has also extended its response timeline in light of COVID-19 closings. Responses were originally due at the end of July; they have been pushed back two weeks to Aug. 14.
“No one knows what will happen over next weeks and months, so it’s something we’ll continue to look at,” Johnson said.
The Census Bureau’s “firm deadline” of releasing results to the public and the president by Dec. 31 will not change, Johnson said.
“We are keeping that date in mind regardless of what decisions are being made,” Johnson said.