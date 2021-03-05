Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Feb. 10 directing the Department of Public Safety to expedite renewals or replacements of valid driver licenses and identification. However, that order may not be helping as much as hoped, according to one Lawton tag agency.
The executive order was an effort to relieve some of the bottleneck caused by the implementation of the Real ID, or compliant and non-compliant ID as it’s called in most license offices.
“The COVID pandemic has negatively affected so many of our normal processes, including renewing driver licenses and identification,” Stitt said in a press release. “No Oklahoman should have to wait months to obtain an ID or take a day off work to renew their license. I’m proud to sign this executive order today to help Oklahomans and eliminate the long wait times.”
Those waiting for license in Lawton may have to wait a little longer, said tag agent Nancy Davison with the Lawton/Fort Sill Tag Agency, 29 SW D. Currently her office is booked with appointments until the end of May.
“We went from completing over 100 applications a day down to 10,” Davison said. “We started processing the compliant IDs in October and with all the paperwork, computer system issues and scanning, it’s really limited us on how many we can process per day. It took a lot of long lines away from DPS, but it put a lot more on us.”
However, there is hope, said Davison. She said state law allows license renewal up to one year out, which means drivers can request an appointment one year before their license expires and at renewal, the remainder will be added to the new expiration. At a minimum, drivers should request an appointment at least three months prior to their license expiration date, however.
“There is no grace period even with the wait times,” Davison said. “Law enforcement isn’t cutting any breaks, so make your appointment as soon as possible.”
Three things will be needed for either a compliant or non-compliant ID, said Davison. Drivers will need proof of identity, proof of social security number and proof of current Oklahoma address. A complete list of acceptable documents can be found on the state’s website. She said failure to produce the required documents is forcing them to turn away many people seeking a Real ID or regular driver’s license.
Another issue, Davison said, is now the tag agency can process commercial driver’s licenses, but due to computer issues and lack of training, her office is finding it nearly impossible.
“The governor said we can do CDLs now, but we haven’t been trained how to do them. That’s something the Department of Public Safety has always done,” said Davison. “So we have a lot of CDLs coming in here and of course that’s their livelihood so, I certainly understand why they need it yesterday, but it kicks us out in the system every time we try to do a CDL. The order said that we could drop from CDL if they want to drop down to a class D license but the system won’t let us to do that yet, either.”
Currently, Lawton offices are by appointment only. If a license is expired or about to expire, Davison said residents can try smaller county offices who are accepting walk-ins, but that may change if those offices become overwhelmed with requests. She said people can walk into Duncan, Fletcher, Snyder, Grandfield, Frederick offices or any DPS office without an appointment.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety also allows online renewals and replacements for Class D driver’s licenses and identification cards.
Customers complete an application online and then click ‘online services.’ After creating an account, they can pay for the renewal. The new driver’s license will then be mailed to the customer.