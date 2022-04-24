OKLAHOMA — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on April 12 that would criminalize abortion in Oklahoma.
The bill would make performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. While the bill makes an exception if the life of the mother is in danger, it has no such exception for rape or incest.
The outcome of the bill will likely be dependent on a Supreme Court decision that is expected to come this summer, when the justices will rule on a case out of Mississippi regarding that state’s 15-week abortion ban. The decision in that case could potentially see Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that codified abortion as a constitutionally protected right, overturned, or significantly rolled back.
Senate Bill 612 was originally authored by Oklahoma State Dist. 33 Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, in 2021. The Senate voted to pass the measure before it was engrossed to the House and then voted forward on April 5 of this year.
“I promised Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hits my desk, and that’s what we’re doing today,” Stitt said during the bill’s signing. “We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma.”
Rep. Wendi Stearman, a Republican from House Dist. 11, was the only woman listed as a sponsor for the bill; the other 19 sponsors were men.
Stitt has acknowledged the bill will likely face opposition.
“These issues belong to the states and other states may do things differently,” Stitt said. “But in Oklahoma I represent all four million Oklahomans. They overwhelmingly do not support abortions in the state of Oklahoma.”
However, polling suggests that Stitt’s argument is not supported by the numbers. A 2014 Pew Research Poll showed that Oklahoma voters oppose criminalizing abortion, which sides with the national trend in favor of keeping abortion legal.
A poll conducted online by The Lawton Constitution showed that, out of 218 individuals, 147 respondents said they did not support the abortion ban — over 60 percent. While 71 said they did support the ban.
Lawmakers respond
Local representatives Trey Caldwell, R-District 63, Toni Hasenback, R-District 65, Daniel Pae, R-District 62 and Randee Worthen, R-District 64 all voted yes on the bill, as did state Senators Chris Kidd, R-District 31 and John Michael Montgomery, R-District 32.
However, only one area representative signed on as an official co-sponsor of the bill, Dist. 51 Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow.
“I am very proud to live in a state that values and protects life, including the life of the unborn, and I really appreciate Governor Stitt’s leadership on this issue. Abortion is a very personal issue to me; I was adopted at birth and very easily could have been an abortion statistic just like so many other innocent babies are each and every day across our state and country,” Boles said. “However, I now have a voice, and it’s an honor to vote as a member of the Oklahoma Legislature to protect the lives of the unborn that do not have a voice just as I once did not, and I hope we can end abortion in this state once and for all.”
The official vote in the state house was 70 yes to 14 no, with 16 representatives excused.
Anti-abortion response
LaRae Taylor is the executive director of the Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwest Oklahoma, a non-profit “biblically-based ministry” that serves men and women facing unplanned pregnancies in Southwest Oklahoma.
The center is a member of Care Net, a national network of center’s that seek to criminalize abortion. The center supports the abortion ban, according to Taylor.
“This is a twofold answer, yes (we support it), but we do not like the fact that it does not include the abortion pill, RU486, which is over half of the abortions in the state of Oklahoma,” Taylor said. “I do not see the abortion ban as harmful. We do not have plans to help women obtain an abortion in another state.”
The criminalization of abortion in Oklahoma will not affect the services or procedures the center provides, Taylor said.
“I would like to say we are about women’s health and I have personally seen the ramifications from an abortion done just because a child was an inconvenience,” Taylor said. “I realize this isn’t all situations, but from what I have witnessed, it is a large majority of why women feel they cannot continue to care for their unborn child. We want to be a place where women and men can hear the truth of when life begins and the value that child already has.”
Abortion rights response
Emily Wales is interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which has clinics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. In addition to providing abortion access, Planned Parenthood provides sexual and reproductive health care including STI testing, cancer screenings, gender-affirming care and primary care.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains is an affiliate of Planned Parenthood, a national nonprofit organization that provides sexual and reproductive care.
“By passing this blatantly unconstitutional law, they are banning Oklahomans from exercising their right to make private medical decisions. This will eliminate abortion access not only for more than 900,000 Oklahomans of reproductive age, but for the many people who turn to our state for care,” Wales said.
While there is no portrait of a typical abortion seeker, Wales said that the bill will impact communities that have long been denied access to affordable health care.
“What we do know is the devastating effects these proposed bans will have on our communities, especially for Black and brown people, immigrants, trans and non-binary young people and those with lower incomes,” Wales said.
If abortion is criminalized, the Planned Parenthood clinics in Oklahoma will continue to remain open to continue providing sexual and reproductive health care, according to Wales.
“For now, abortion remains legal in Oklahoma. But, we are prepared to fight back against these cruel bans in court because people shouldn’t have to cross state lines in secret to access care that should be available in their communities,” Wales said. “These bans — like the one in Texas — do not stop people from needing an abortion — it just makes it more difficult to access care.”
Impact on neighboring states
With Oklahoma’s abortion bill, those seeking abortion access in neighboring states, such as Texas where a similar law recently went into effect, will have to travel farther for access.
“For many of these patients, Oklahoma has become a refuge — even though our providers are hundreds of miles away from where these patients live. Nearly 50 percent of the patients our Oklahoma providers are currently seeing are from Texas. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, the number of Texas patients we saw increased nearly 2500 percent from the same time period in 2020,” Wales said.
According to research release by the University of Texas at Austin in March of 2022, 45 percent of Texans traveling for out-of-state for abortion access have sought it out in Oklahoma since Sept. of 2021.
The research concluded that the Texas law did not reduce the need for abortion care in Texas, but rather reduced in-state access and forced thousands of Texans to undertake long-distance trip to reach abortion facilities in other states.
“This ban will force patients to drive hours, take time off work, find childcare, among other burdens to seek care. For them, every minute matters and it’s heartbreaking to think that will soon be the reality for Oklahomans,” Wales said.
For now, abortion remains legal in Oklahoma. The bill to criminalize it is slated to take effect in August.