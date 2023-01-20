OKLAHOMA CITY — An official voter registration report by the Oklahoma State Election Board shows 2,225,086 people are registered to vote in Oklahoma as of Jan. 15, and Republicans vastly outnumber Democrats.

Current numbers show Republicans make up 51.9 percent of registered voters, while Democrats constitute 29.5 percent of the voting population. Libertarians consist of 0.9 percent and Independents, nearly 17.7 percent. In Comanche County, 42.71 percent of the registered voters are Republican, while 33.7 percent are Democrats, out of the 57,385 total registered voters.

