OKLAHOMA CITY — An official voter registration report by the Oklahoma State Election Board shows 2,225,086 people are registered to vote in Oklahoma as of Jan. 15, and Republicans vastly outnumber Democrats.
Current numbers show Republicans make up 51.9 percent of registered voters, while Democrats constitute 29.5 percent of the voting population. Libertarians consist of 0.9 percent and Independents, nearly 17.7 percent. In Comanche County, 42.71 percent of the registered voters are Republican, while 33.7 percent are Democrats, out of the 57,385 total registered voters.
The annual report comes days after the State Election Board conducted its statutorily-required voter list maintenance process, removing inactive voters and duplicate voters.
State officials said the routine voter list maintenance process was conducted Jan. 13 and removed 2,855 duplicate voter registrations and 83,719 inactive voter registrations from Oklahoma’s voter rolls. The removal of inactive and duplicate voter registrations is a thorough, multi-step process the State Election Board is required by law to conduct every two years following a General Election, officials said.
Duplicate registrations that were deleted matched newer registrations by the same person at a new address. Inactive registrations that were removed were for voters who failed to confirm their address in 2019 and then had no voter activity through the 2022 General Election.
The 2019 Address Confirmation Notices were sent to some voters for one of several different reasons required by law, including those who surrendered an Oklahoma driver license upon being issued a new one in another state, or who had a first-class mailing from the Election Board returned as “undeliverable,” or who were identified as a potential duplicate of a voter registration in another county or state, or who had no voter activity from the 2016 General Election through the 2018 General Election.