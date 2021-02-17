The American Red Cross is offering safety tips for residents in Oklahoma who continue to cope with historic low temperatures and power outages during the winter storms hitting the Great Plains.
Tanis Pepe, with the Kansas and Oklahoma communications team, said the best advice is the simplest.
“If you have an opportunity to stay home, we recommend you stay and shelter in place,” she said.
Simple tips include:
• Get your emergency preparedness kit ready. It should include a good water supply, flashlights (checked to ensure the battery is working), a second set of batteries, and a first aid kit.
• Have battery power backups for cell phones and digital devices. Make certain the devices are charged.
• Make a plan in the event you experience a power outage. If there is an opportunity to go somewhere else, such as a neighbor’s house that might not be impacted, do it.
• Download apps that will allow you to receive weather alerts.
In the event of a power failure:
• Do not use candles for light or heat because they are fire hazards. Do not use a stove/oven for heat.
• If using a space heater, follow safety tips: ensure someone stays in the room where the space heater is being used; don’t use it after you go to bed; use a heater with a safety mechanism that shuts it off after a period of time; and ensure there is at least 3 feet of separation between the space heater and anything else.
• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Food will last 4 hours in a refrigerator; 24-48 hours in a freezer, depending on how full it is.
• If you use a generator, make certain the carbon monoxide detector is working. Do not use the generator inside the home because of the risk of carbon monoxide.
• Call the 211 information line to see if there is a municipal or county provider that is opening warming stations.
• After power is restored, check on neighbors, the elderly or those living alone.