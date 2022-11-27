More Information

Oklahoma's national electric vehicle infrastructure plan:

Oklahoma will receive $66.3 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funding over the next five years, beginning with $9.8 million this year, to help the state establish its part of a nationwide grid of 500,000 EV chargers along federally designated alternative fuel corridors by 2030. Funding is allocated to states with an approved EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan that explains how funds will be used.

Once chargers are built in designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, Oklahoma will expand to regional and local routes of significance.

Oklahoma already has 17 fully compliant charging stations on Alternative Fuel Corridors, serving the 7,159 electric vehicles registered in Oklahoma as of May.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working with with Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado to ensure infrastructure placement coordination.

To be a qualified charging station, a site must be accessible around the clock; offer contactless payment methods; have "down time" for maintenance of 3 percent of the time or less; and have a plan to provide availability in emergency situations.