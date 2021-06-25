OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will end a federal $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit Saturday, but those who gain employment between May 16 and Sep. 4 could receive a $1,200 bonus.
Starting next week, applications will open for Oklahoma’s new “Back to Work Initiative Program.” This program will provide a one-time $1,200 payment for the first 20,000 eligible Oklahomans who have returned to full time employment since the beginning of May, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said in a statement.
“The agency is continuing to focus on providing benefits to those in need, while also focusing on connecting job seekers with employment opportunities through our re-employment services and upcoming career fairs,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director said in a press release. “We are hopeful that as federal unemployment benefits come to an end this month, we will begin to see decreases in the state’s unemployment numbers.”
