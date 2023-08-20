Cameras across state busting uninsured motorists

An Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program camera in the 4700 block of Cache Road has been shooting pictures of vehicles to identify uninsured motorists since early 2021. Lawton is getting three more cameras, as state officials expand the program.

 File photo

If you’re driving without insurance, Oklahoma wants to talk to you. And they’re using Lawton streets to make contact.

Lawton will get additional cameras in coming weeks as Oklahoma’s Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program expands in the city. Lawton already has one camera in the 4700 block of Cache Road, placed there in early 2021 as one of 50 operating in Oklahoma at that time. Now, Lawton is in line for three additional cameras, with tentative locations on South 11th Street at McKinley, Southwest 67th Street at Delta Circle, and the 2000 block of East Gore Boulevard.

