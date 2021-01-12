Physicians and physician groups are asking Oklahomans to cite their opposition to a proposed change in education requirements for parents who opt to forego vaccines for their children.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said Thursday that action by the Oklahoma State Department of Health would remove the educational component from a process that allows parents to sign waivers refusing to have their children vaccinated for certain diseases.
“We cannot allow science to take a backseat in this discussion,” Monks said, of efforts by physicians to ensure parents make informed decisions, information he said has become more important in an era where most Oklahomans get their information from the Internet, “primarily social media.”
The change to administrative rule Title 310, Chapter 535, would remove an educational requirement for parents who refuse vaccines for their children, even those enrolled in schools or childcare centers. The education requirement was put in place in 2020, but implementation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Steven Crawford, chairman of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and a member of the state health department’s immunization advisory committee, said the proposal doesn’t change exemptions already allowed parents/guardians for personal, medical or religious reasons. Rather, the change centers on a requirement that information be provided to parents so their decision is an informed choice. He said the rule was proposed last year in response to growing concerns about exemptions and the fact parents were “not getting the right information.”
Crawford said the proposal is to totally rescind the educational requirement, something physicians oppose.
“All we ask is that they watch the video that goes over the information,” he said, of efforts to provide scientific data to contradict inaccurate information.
“Very simply, people change their minds when we offer information to them, when it’s well done,” said pediatrician Dr. Don Wilbur, adding the goal is a short video that asks parents to invest some time before making a decision about immunizations for their children.
Wilbur, a pediatrician for 40 years, said vaccinations are one of the most effective tools he has for treating childhood diseases. But in recent years, he said there are growing numbers of parents who worry about the effects of vaccinations, worries almost always “traced to myths they hear on social media.”
Denying children vaccinations not only put their children at risk, they also pose a risk to other children, Wilbur said, of diseases that can spread rapidly through communities with lower immunization rates. That’s especially important when you realize herd immunity — when a disease or virus such as COVID-19 begins to die off because it no longer can find sufficient hosts — can’t be achieved until 80 to 95 percent of a population is immunized. Wilbur said a number of communities in Oklahoma fall below that immunization rate, in terms of childhood illnesses.
Crawford also addressed myths commonly associated with vaccinations:
• Natural immunity is better: That claim is “patently false,” Crawford said, adding that advocating for natural immunity is unethical. Natural immunity would require an overwhelmingly majority of a population to become infected with a preventable disease that could leave some victims with long-term or permanent side effects, he said.
• Vaccines cause autism: “This has been debunked by science,” Crawford said, adding there “absolutely no link between vaccinations and autism.”
• Vaccinations should be spaced out, given over a longer period of time: Crawford said there is no scientific evidence supporting that claim. “The opposite is true,” he said, adding the longer a child waits to achieve a full slate of immunizations, the greater the risk for contracting and spreading disease.
The proposed rule change is open for public comment through Jan. 14. Members of the public are invited to submit comments online at http://bit.ly/StopVaxMisinfo.