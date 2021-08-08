OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to pass legislation encouraging blood donation through business tax policy, legislation that was memorialized in a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday.
The legislation will increase donations from volunteer blood donors by offering businesses tax relief to recoup lost wages and productivity occurring as a result of onsite blood drives hosted during work hours, according to a press release.
“Senate Bill 905 is a national model for how public-private partnership can improve our blood supply, improve patient care and strengthen communities,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The legislation goes into effect in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. Employers who host a blood drive by an Oklahoma nonprofit blood donation organization at their business will receive a $20 income tax credit for each verified blood donation made by their employees. The blood drive cannot be open to non-employees. Effective for tax years 2022 through 2027, total credits are capped at $500,000 per year.
To learn more about hosting blood drives or how to make individual blood donations, visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777.