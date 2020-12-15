The Oklahoma National Guard will be acting as a courier to deliver the doses of Pfizer vaccine that arrived in the state Monday.
Brig. Gen. Cynthia K. Tinkham, assistant adjutant general for the Oklahoma National Guard, was one of the National Guard heads from three states who met with media across the country to outline their roles in the delivery of vaccines that health care officials said will end the COVID-19 pandemic. Those vaccines won federal emergency approval over the weekend and health care officials across the country have begun vaccinating health care workers, defined as among the top priorities for vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.
Twenty-six states, at the requests of their governors, are aiding in their states’ distribution of the vaccine.
Tinkham said the Oklahoma National Guard has been supporting the State of Oklahoma in its pandemic efforts since March. Gov. Kevin Stitt has authorized up to 120 personnel to aid the state in missions that include partnering with entities to provide medical and logistic help, and that will include transportation. Tinkham said the Oklahoma Nation Guard’s role will be safely transporting the vaccine to five regional sites designated across the state, then distributing the vaccine from those regional sites to satellite sites identified by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Fifteen guard members have been assigned to that task, she said.
“We’re driving vehicles that are being escorted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and they are responsible for any security,” Tinkham said, adding military vehicles will not be used — guardsmen will be driving speciality vehicles provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the same technique being used in Ohio and West Virginia.
Maj. Gen. John Harris, adjunct general of the Ohio National Guard, said that is because the National Guard is not the lead agency.
“This is the Department of Public Safety domain,” Harris said, of a system that will call for the Ohio Highway Patrol to provide security while the vaccine is being transported and to monitor for any threats, as well as notifying appropriate local law enforcement. “Escort is a civil matter, which is why the Ohio Highway Patrol is doing the escorting.”
Tinkham said the five regional sites were designated by the state department of health, and those officials have not yet announced their locations. Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye said those sites would be announced after the vaccine had arrived.
Unlike plans made by the Ohio and West Virginia National Guards, Oklahoma guard members will not open the packages to help distribute smaller amounts of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is delivered in 975-dose packages that must be kept in ultracold conditions (defined as minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit) until they are used.
“Our responsibility is in transporting the vaccine,” Tinkham said, adding the job of Oklahoma guards members will be taking the packages to health care professionals to open, allowing them to take what they need, then “continue to other deliveries. No member will be handling it (the vaccine) outside the packaging at this time.”
Both Ohio and West Virginia guardsmen will designate medical personnel from within their ranks to help fill that function, breaking down large Pfizer initial deliveries into smaller packages.
"We're only breaking down those we need to," Harris said, adding the only individuals handling those vials will be licensed health care workers with the National Guard.