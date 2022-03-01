OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Kayla Christopher knew next to nothing about Ukraine when she deployed to the country in 2017.
The Oklahoma National Guard captain was still adjusting to life in Oklahoma after moving from Florida a few years earlier when she learned her battalion would be participating in Join Multinational Training Group-Ukraine alongside soldiers from other NATO countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Poland and Lithuania.
The mission involved directly training Ukrainian soldiers, developing operational headquarters, helping the military align with NATO doctrines and more.
Despite knowing almost nothing about the country, Christopher felt at home almost immediately thanks to that great human unifier — food.
“I’m Eastern European, my grandmother is Jewish-Hungarian, and a lot of the foods I grew up with — stuffed cabbage, pierogies, things like that — are common staples of the diet over there,” Christopher said. “I definitely felt more at home over there than I ever thought I would.”
Christopher spent nine months in the area assisting the Ukrainian military. The mission took place in the wake of Russia’s annexing of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 during a time when Ukraine was working to join NATO.
“Our primary mission was to help (the Ukrainian military) develop a combat training center to native standards,” Christopher said.
Those centers would be used to ensure that every Ukrainian soldier was meeting the country’s standards for combat readiness. The long-term goal of the mission was to help bring the country in line with NATO standards in an ultimate goal of Ukraine joining the organization. A goal that was not met before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine in February.
“In the lead-up to (the invasion) I was very nervous. Obviously I know people over there and I was worried about them as I was watching the news unfold. Part of me didn’t want to bother them because they have so much going on. But I’ve been checking in and following them on social media, just checking to make sure they’re safe. So far, they are,” Christopher said.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine began to unfold, many in the media have been quick to point out the bravery of the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. Social media accounts across the world have shared stories of everyday resistance on the streets of Ukraine, news of the people’s seemingly unbreakable will has spread far and wide. For many this seemed to come as a surprise, but not to Christopher.
“They are fiercely loyal, hardworking and resilient people. I was shocked at first, too, before I deployed there. But the Ukrainians are really just like us Oklahomans, patriotic and hardworking,” Christopher said. “I will say this, I don’t want anyone thinking that the Oklahoma National Guard, or anyone, can take credit for that. You can’t teach tenacity, you can’t teach love of country. But it does feel good to see the assistance we put in is making a difference.”
As the fighting continues, Christopher can only watch from thousands of miles away in Oklahoma. She continues to keep tabs on her friends back in Ukraine and is praying that they will remain safe — but knows that they will stay defiant as long as they need too.
“All of us that were deployed to Ukraine, we’re all watching and praying for the people we met there and hoping that this comes to a swift and peaceful end.”