Thursday was a special day for Lawton Public Schools as the Life Ready Center hosted Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a Medal of Honor recipient and western Oklahoma native.

“A lot of our students come from military families, and they’re considering the military as a career,” said Kevin Hime, LPS superintendent. “I think it’s really amazing that our kids are able to just be in the presence of somebody who did for his country what (Plumlee) did and to just get a better understanding of how it was during the wars.”

