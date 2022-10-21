Thursday was a special day for Lawton Public Schools as the Life Ready Center hosted Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a Medal of Honor recipient and western Oklahoma native.
“A lot of our students come from military families, and they’re considering the military as a career,” said Kevin Hime, LPS superintendent. “I think it’s really amazing that our kids are able to just be in the presence of somebody who did for his country what (Plumlee) did and to just get a better understanding of how it was during the wars.”
Plumlee, a 2000 graduate of Clinton High School, met with Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps cadets as well as other class leaders and told them how he received the Medal.
“I always get excited talking to young people who are contemplating or taking that first step to join because I want to share my experience and all the mistakes I made,” Plumlee said. “I hope they took away the sense of purpose that I’ve gained through my service, and the value I’ve taken from the military and that ownership of the country. I hope they kind of think of that and anchor their service in that fashion.”
Then-Staff Sgt. Plumlee distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while engaging with the enemy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2013.
Plumlee was with members of his unit at Forward Operation Base Ghazni when insurgents detonated a 400-pound car bomb that blew open a 60-foot-wide breach in a perimeter wall.
Plumlee and members of his special operations team immediately jumped in a nearby truck and raced toward the blast to defend the base. When they arrived, his team encountered insurgents coming through the wall, all wearing explosive vests.
Plumlee exited the vehicle and used his own body to shield the driver. Outnumbered and without regard for his own safety, at times armed with only a pistol, Plumlee attacked the insurgent forces, taking them on one by one.
“Now, Master Sgt. Plumlee, this recognition has been too long delayed for you and your family, and no one will ever forget how you sprang into action when the enemy attacked our base,” said President Joseph Biden during a White House ceremony, Dec. 16, 2021. I’m grateful for your continued service and dedication to the country.”
For Plumlee, the award was less about his actions, rather the actions of those he served with that day.
“What this award means to me is that I will be a representative for the valor that occurred on that day, and I will represent those men that came with me to that fight,” Plumlee said. “Not a doubt in my mind that either one of those guys could have filled my shoes if I had been the one that had been injured. It’s heady talk to think that I’m a representative of the best that the Army has.”
Plumlee was born in Clinton, Oklahoma. He grew up working on his family’s cattle ranch and oil field instrument company. He began his military career by joining the Oklahoma National Guard, serving in the 45th Field Artillery Brigade as a rocket artilleryman (13M) during his junior year of high school. After graduating high school in 2000, Plumlee joined the United States Marine Corps where he was selected to attend the Marine’s Amphibious Reconnaissance Course and became a Basic Reconnaissance Marine.
After returning from a deployment to Iraq, Plumlee decided to make a change in his career trajectory and joined the U.S. Army under the 18X program in January 2009, as a Special Forces weapons sergeant (18B) and was assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). There, he served in various rotations through the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. Plumlee deployed to Afghanistan in April 2013, where his unit was tasked with conducting stability operations. Later in this deployment, he was located at Forward Operating Base Ghazni, which was subject to a complex attack on Aug. 28, 2013.
¬“I joined because I wanted an adventure and I wanted to get out of southwestern Oklahoma,” said Plumlee, who is still serving as a team sergeant with 1st Special Forces Group. “I continue to serve because of the value I get from my service. Every time I deploy and come back, I look at the country and I look around and see what everyone’s doing, and I know that that all those actions are taking place on a bedrock of security that that me and my fellow service members have provided and it’s a such a rewarding thing for me.”