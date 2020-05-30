Oklahoma will move into Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan on Monday.
The news means the state's workplaces can resume unrestricted staffing, businesses that had been limited to appointments can resume walk-in traffic, and hospitals may resume visitations on a limited basis. Locally, the Comanche County Courthouse will reopen to the general public and the City of Lawton said many of its recreational activities/facilities will reopen on a limited basis.
Stitt's three-phase plan has been predicated on the state maintaining a manageable level of hospitalizations and positive incident rates of COVID-19. Phase 1 started April 24 and the state has been at Phase 2 since May 15. Stitt said earlier this month that Oklahoma was on target to move to Phase 3 because the rolling weekly average of incident rates continues to decline even as the state is testing more of its residents, a statement he reaffirmed Friday.
Stitt said Friday that Oklahoma has 708 active cases of COVID-19 out of almost 4 million residents, and 5,236 people have recovered. The percentage of active cases, based on testing being done, is less than 4 percent: as of Thursday, 188,665 tests for COVID-19 had been done and 3.77 percent were positive, according to the state's health professionals.
“We are making responsible decisions based on the data in our state,” Stitt said, in a statement. “While cases continue to decline 36 days into our reopening, it is important Oklahomans remember COVID-19 is still in the United States and we must continue to be diligent about washing our hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
Phase 3 allows businesses to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, but they must observe social distancing protocols and should continue to follow increased sanitation protocols. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce website (okcommerce.gov) has a list of sanitation protocols for specific businesses. Businesses that had been open by appointment only (such as personal care businesses) may reopen to walk-in customers.
And, "in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the statewide medical community," hospitals may use their discretion to reinstate "limited visitation," something Southwestern Medical Center already announced it would do. Hospitals, assisted living facilities and nursing homes have banned almost all visits to their facilities since March because of the at-risk populations held there.
Stitt's order specifies that visitation at long-term care facilities remains suspended except for end-of-life situations "until explicitly lifted by a future executive order." State officials said that decision was made because the elderly and immunocompromised residents are at higher risk from COVID-19.
Summer camps area allowed to open as long as they follow safety guidelines (Cameron University and other entities that offer local summer camps already have canceled sessions this summer). For the public at large, state officials recommend that individuals minimize the time spent in crowded situations and continue to follow social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet between people).
Locally, Comanche County will reopen its courthouse in downtown Lawton on Monday, after being closed to the general public since mid-March. Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said only 100 residents will be allowed into the building at one time, and everyone who enters the building must go through security screening and have temperature checks, and must wear masks or facial coverings that cover the nose and mouth. Individual offices will have additional requirements (to include the number of people allowed inside) posted at their doors. The courthouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Comanche County district judges also have set regulations, to include limiting courtrooms to 10 people at one time and mandating masks/facial coverings for everyone who enters a courtroom.
City of Lawton officials said recreational activities and facilities will resume operations Monday, with some restrictions applied. The city opened Lawton City Hall and Public Works Department offices earlier this month.
Recreation centers will reopen on a limited basis, meaning fewer hours and restrictions on some activities, with an emphasis on social distancing and sanitation protocols. For example, Patterson Center will have hours restricted to senior citizens, while Owens Center and H.C. King Center will not open the basketball courts in their gyms because those sites create a high number of people gathering in one space, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Outdoor basketball courts will reopen, but users must number 50 or less and citizens will be encouraged to use the facilities with proper social distancing. Rentals and reservations for facilities at Lawton City Hall, McMahon Auditorium, Carnegie Library Town Hall and other City of Lawton sites, to include pavilions and parks, also will resume, with emphasis on social distancing and sanitation protocols.
The municipal swimming pool, wading pools and the splash pads will remain closed, as the city finalizes plans for a budget that is expected to be short in revenues.
While both the City of Lawton and Comanche County announced they would follow the mandates of Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan, state officials say they encourage local governments to make decisions that best fit their communities.
“Our measured approach to reopening has been a key reason why our data remains trending in a positive direction,” Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said in a statement. “It is vital that communities across the state only move to Phase 3 when their local data supports that decision. The OSDH and the Governor’s Solution Task Force are available to consult any local officials on the best practices for their specific areas.”
Free COVID-19 testing remains available to all Oklahomans at more than 80 locations across the state. Information is available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Stitt's Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration ended Saturday, when he issued a new executive order that he said keeps critical protections in place to allow state agencies to effectively manage the continued impact of COVID-19. The new executive order still encourages elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to remain Safer at Home, state officials said.