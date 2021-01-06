Members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus said Tuesday they strongly oppose objections to the certification of the Electoral College presidential count by 13 Republican senators and 140 Republican House members.
Those who object include Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; First District Congressman Kevin Hern, R-Oklahoma; and Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma.
“All fair votes of the people should count and not be overthrown,” said State Rep. Regina Goodwin, chair of the Oklahoma Black Caucus. “Democracy should not be destroyed. President-elect (Joe) Biden and Vice-President-elect (Kamala) Harris won. Despicable lies do not prove otherwise.”
Caucus members said there has been no evidence presented that would change the outcome of the November presidential election.
“Why aren’t these same Republicans investigating President Trump’s intentional interference with the fair performance of duties of Georgia state election officials?” Goodwin asked. “We have state and federal laws against the false finding of votes and the flagrant flipping of elections as demanded by President Trump.”
States targeted by the Republicans wishing to overturn the election are comprised of a significant number of black and brown voters who helped secure the victory for President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris, members said, adding their votes are as fair as others who cast winning votes for Republican senators and representatives in the same election.
“I am disappointed again in the actions of Senator Lankford,” said State Sen. George Young, member and former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus. “His willingness to lift the lies of others and throw doubt on the electoral process that, by all accounts of state officials directly in charge, was an accurate reflection of the will of those who voted, is sad.”
Members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, who are all Democratic, are: Rep. Regina Goodwin, chair; Rep. Jason Lowe, vice chair; and members Sen. George Young, Sen. Kevin Matthews, Rep. Monroe Nichols, Rep. Merleyn Bell, Rep. Ajay Pittman and Rep. Mauree Turner.