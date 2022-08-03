OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing illegal foreign robocalls into the United States, said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.
O’Connor said the bipartisan task force has one goal: to reduce illegal robocalls by focusing on shutting down the providers that profit from illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to mitigate scam calls.
“Over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day,” O’Connor said. “These scam calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams against consumers, and many other scams targeting all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens. An estimated $29.8 billion was stolen through scam calls in 2021. Most of this scam robocall traffic originates overseas.”
The task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic. Gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers are not taking sufficient action to stop robocall traffic, officials said.
O’Connor also offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:
• Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
• Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
• If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.