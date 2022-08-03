OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for allowing illegal foreign robocalls into the United States, said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.

O’Connor said the bipartisan task force has one goal: to reduce illegal robocalls by focusing on shutting down the providers that profit from illegal scam traffic and refuse to take steps to mitigate scam calls.

