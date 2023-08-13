OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program is warning residents about increasing cases of Medicare fraud across the state, including recent cases involving COVID-19 test kits and self-catheter kits.
With the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, test kits no longer are available for free as of May 11, 2023. Officials said scammers began taking advantage of Medicare beneficiaries by sending them at-home COVID-19 test kits and billing Medicare for the test they never requested. Also, many beneficiaries have seen charges on their Medicare Summary Notices for COVID-19 tests they have yet to receive, with cases ranging from individual test kits to bulk shipments.
Since June, the assistance program has received more than 55 calls reporting this issue, leading to 276 unrequested COVID-19 test kits. The cumulative impact remains significant despite not every test kit leading to Medicare payment, officials said. At an approximate rate of $94 per test kit, the total payment by Medicare is estimated to exceed $18,000.
Medicare recipients also reported urinary catheters being billed to Medicare when they don’t have a medical diagnosis that requires these medical supplies. The monetary implications are substantial, with Medicare being charged nearly $3,000 for each beneficiary allegedly receiving these unneeded catheters, according to a press release.
The insurance department’s Medical Assistance Program is available to help all Oklahomans prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud. Director Ray Walker encourages beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to contact his division immediately if they see suspicious activity, such as billing for unwanted and unnecessary at-home COVID-19 tests or other items and services they didn’t receive.
“We are actively working with state and federal partners to detect and fight these new, emerging scams,” Walker said.