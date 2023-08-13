COVID-19 test
Courtesy MetroCreative

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare Assistance Program is warning residents about increasing cases of Medicare fraud across the state, including recent cases involving COVID-19 test kits and self-catheter kits.

With the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, test kits no longer are available for free as of May 11, 2023. Officials said scammers began taking advantage of Medicare beneficiaries by sending them at-home COVID-19 test kits and billing Medicare for the test they never requested. Also, many beneficiaries have seen charges on their Medicare Summary Notices for COVID-19 tests they have yet to receive, with cases ranging from individual test kits to bulk shipments.

Recommended for you