OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Insurance Department is offering a webinar series that will provide information and insight on the various aspects of Medicare.
Medicare Mondays began this month, with additional sessions slated at 10 a.m. on the first or second Monday of each month through December. The 30-minute sessions will cover a range of topics, to include Medicare fraud prevention, different parts of Medicare and Medicare Open Enrollment. The goal is to provide information that Oklahomans will need to make informed decisions on their Medicare plans.