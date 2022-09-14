OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Services has announced a Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of significant need around the state.

Comanche County is among the 34 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties that are considered childcare deserts, officials said, adding that according to data from the Center for American Progress (CAP), 55 percent of the state’s population lives in a child care desert. Other area counties with the designation include Cotton, Grady and Tillman counties.

