OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Services has announced a Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of significant need around the state.
Comanche County is among the 34 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties that are considered childcare deserts, officials said, adding that according to data from the Center for American Progress (CAP), 55 percent of the state’s population lives in a child care desert. Other area counties with the designation include Cotton, Grady and Tillman counties.
CAP defines child care deserts as counties where there aren’t enough licensed child care providers to meet the needs of working families. The startup grants will provide funding for new child care businesses located in child care deserts.
Child Care Desert Startup Grants are available to individuals who are considering becoming licensed child care providers in identified desert counties. These individuals will participate in Oklahoma Human Services Quality Rating Improvement System to create enriching, quality early childhood learning environments that set children up for success to last their lifetimes.
Applications for the Child Care Desert Startup grants will be available until budgeted funds are depleted, or until July 31, 2023. Providers are required to complete an application and provide a Federal Tax Identification/Employer Identification Number. Applicants may receive a total of $10,000 per child served, based on licensed capacity. An initial $5,000 per child payment will be made at the time of approval, with the remaining $5,000 per child distributed based on enrollment after 12 months.