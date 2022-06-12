OKLAHOMA CITY – House Republicans plan to introduce a slate of inflation relief bills in special session Monday, which they say will reiterate their support for helping Oklahomans overcome the rising cost of goods and services.
An array of bills dealing with personal income tax, grocery tax, business taxes and other inflation relief measures — with options to make the policies permanent or temporary — will be introduced in the third extraordinary session of the 58th Legislature, House leaders said. The bills will be introduced Monday for first reading and second read Tuesday, then voted on by the full House Wednesday.
Bill numbers, language and fiscal impacts will be available this week, House leaders said.
“We expect some combination of these bills, but not all of them, to reach the finish line and become law. The House is presenting options to, once again, start and lead a thoughtful conversation on the best path forward for inflation relief,” House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said Friday. “The majority of these options have already passed the House, and we will pass them again plus other options.
“All these approaches help Oklahomans, have House support, and are options the governor and Senate can choose from to finalize inflation relief.”
The House passed several inflation relief bills in the 2022 regular session. Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the measures that passed the full legislative process and called a special session asking for inflation relief.
The House will convene at 1:30 p.m. Monday for the second special session of the 58th Legislature to consider American Rescue Plan Act appropriations, and the third special session of the 58th Legislature to consider inflation relief.