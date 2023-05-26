Members of the Oklahoma House and Senate voted Thursday to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto that would have eliminated state funding for the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.

The bill passed in the House by a 73-23 vote and in the Senate by a 38-6 vote reauthorizes OETA as a state entity, cancelling a veto Stitt signed in April. Reports say cheers broke out in the House when members voted to approve the bill that reauthorizes OETA for at least three more years.

