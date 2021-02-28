Oklahoma House and Senate redistricting committees will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday, after holding an organizational meeting last week.
The Senate Select Committee on Redistricting and the House State and Federal Redistricting Committee met Thursday at the Oklahoma Capitol to adopt redistricting rules and guidelines, as well as the parameters for public map submissions for the state’s redistricting process. The rules address procedural operations of the redistricting committees, while the guidelines outline the goals of the committees in drawing new legislative boundaries with Census data.
The public map submission parameters include the technical criteria that maps must meet for submission. Map submissions are limited to Oklahoma residents, and only one House and one Senate map may be submitted per person. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. April 4.
As part of the process, House and Senate redistricting committee staff will participate in a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Monday to provide an update and discuss actions. The virtual town hall includes training from a representative of Dave’s Redistricting App, a free redistricting mapping resource that Oklahomans can utilize to try their hand at drawing state legislative districts. That meeting is accessible online at https://okhouse.gov/Publications/VirtualMeets.aspx.
“The rules, guidelines and map submission parameters are another key component in the open and transparent redistricting process,” said Sen. Lonnie Paxton, the Tuttle Republican who chairs the Senate redistricting committee. “Public input is key, and the response so far through town hall meetings has been great. I encourage all Oklahomans to get involved in the process by sharing their questions and concerns directly with their senator or sharing map submissions that comply with the guidelines adopted by the committee.”
“A representative form of government rests on the premise that the governed will have a clear say in selecting those who serve them,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond and House redistricting committee chair. “I would encourage all Oklahomans to go online, view the maps of proposed legislative and congressional districts from the public, participate in our town halls and talk to those who represent them so they are assured they have a true voice in this process.”
Questions and concerns relating to redistricting can be emailed to redistricting@oksenate.gov or redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.