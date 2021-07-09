OKLAHOMA CITY — Three members of the Southwest Oklahoma delegation joined other House Republicans in calling for immediate implementation of House Bill 1775.
The location representatives include Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; and Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, is the author of House Bill 1775, signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt this year. The bill took effect July 1. Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, is the Senate author of the bill.
The measure prohibits Oklahoma public schools, colleges and universities from incorporating messages that promote or encourage race and sex discrimination in any course instruction. It also ensures students are not characterized, classified, categorically assigned characteristics, or shamed based solely on their race or sex. It also prohibits state higher education institutions from requiring mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling. Voluntary counseling is permitted.
“Teachers deserve clear guidelines when they start this school year so they can obey the law created by the passage of House Bill 1775,” West said. “To delay the implementation of rules that follow the intent of the legislation is a disservice to students, parents and educators, causing needless fear and confusion over what is allowed and disallowed in our public school classrooms.”
West stressed that HB 1775 does not stop the teaching of history or anything in Oklahoma education standards, including curriculum that shows historical examples of racism or genocide. Teachers still will be able to teach about slavery in America, the Holocaust, the Tulsa Race Riot and other topics. Students also can discuss these events and their true feelings about them.
Widespread opposition exists statewide about the dangers of teaching principles of critical race theory, a controversial practice based on Marxist ideology designed to teach children to distrust others based on race. The concepts included in critical race theory teach that most laws and systems in America are historically rooted in the racist oppression of marginalized people groups. Many Oklahomans are concerned it promotes implicit bias and inherent racism due to one’s skin color, while assigning blame and guilt for events in the past to people living in the present.
West said HB1775 is very clear in what it disallows, and the rules pending the State Board of Education’s approval are equally clear.
HB 1775 specifically states that no teacher, administrator or other employee of a school district, charter school or virtual charter school shall require or make part of a course the following concepts:
•one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,
•an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,
•an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex,
•members of one race or sex cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex,
•an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex,
•an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex,
•any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex, or
•meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race.