OKLAHOMA CITY – Some Lawton religious leaders believe recent legislation passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives to protect religious freedom may not be necessary.
Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, presented House Bill 2648, also known as the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act, which dictates that anything closing places of worship would be considered a substantial burden on people’s freedom of religion.
“People came to this continent seeking religious freedom and to escape a tyrannical government, and our country’s founders had the wisdom to specifically outline the freedom to worship in one of our founding documents,” Hill said in a press release. “My faith, like many Oklahomans, is at the core of who I am, and this bill further protects our God-given right to worship.”
The Rev. Jack Terrell-Wilkes of the Lawton Heights United Methodist Church disagrees with the measure, saying government does have the right to restrict religious gatherings under certain conditions.
“Representatives should focus their efforts on more productive issues than trying to score political points on a public health crisis. It seems like they are trying convert the free exercise clause into a suicide pact of sorts,” said Terrell-Wilkes. “The interpretation that ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…’ not only puts the faithful at risk of infection but also their communities.
“Just as states can force churches to satisfy building or fire codes, they can bar congregating in churches and temples as public health risks in a pandemic like this one.”
While he understands the sentiment behind the bill, the Rev. Tom Trautman, pastor of Elgin United Methodist, said the bill doesn’t do anything and appears to be in response to California’s ban on indoor church services during the pandemic — a ban that was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court justices, in a 6-3 decision, granted an appeal Feb. 5 from a San Diego church that had repeatedly challenged the state’s restrictions on church services, including its ban on singing and chanting. The ruling set aside decisions by federal judges in San Diego and San Bernardino, and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which upheld the state’s orders despite earlier warnings from the high court.
“No one ever told Oklahoma churches we had to close our doors or conduct virtual services. That was a decision we made as a church,” Trautman said
The government can still close churches if the need is “compelling,” according to the bill. “… no governmental entity shall substantially burden a person’s free exercise of religion even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability.
B. No governmental entity shall substantially burden a person’s free exercise of religion unless it demonstrates that application of the burden to the person is:
1. Essential to further a compelling governmental interest; and
2. The least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.”
HB2648 passed the House 80-18 and is available to be considered by the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant. House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, is a co-author of the bill.