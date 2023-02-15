OKLAHOMA CITY – A trio of bills aimed at recruiting, retaining and rewarding Oklahoma teachers passed the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Education Monday.
The bills by Subcommittee Chair Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Common Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon include House Bill 2555, which creates the Oklahoma Critical Industries Scholarship program. That four-year pilot will encourage high school graduates to pursue careers in industries critical to the economic growth of the state, matching state funds up to $15 million with the same amount from private funding sources. It will be administered by the state Regents for Higher Education, which will determine the scholarship amounts and student eligibility. Regents, in consult with the State Career Tech Board, will identify critical industry programs.
House Bill 2558 will provide an annual $5,000 bonus to teachers with National Board Certification.
House Bill 2559 will add funding to the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program. The program was started last year through legislation by McBride as a way to inspire high school students to enter the teaching profession. McBride said about 2,000 students have applied for the scholarships, to date. The bill includes students who have graduated high school, earned their GED or who have been homeschooled.
Baker also won passage of House Bill 2677, which increases the school funding formula weights for English language learners and economically disadvantaged students. It also replaces the term “bilingual” with the term “English language learner” and provides a definition for its use in the school funding formula.