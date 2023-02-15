OKLAHOMA CITY – A trio of bills aimed at recruiting, retaining and rewarding Oklahoma teachers passed the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Education Monday.

The bills by Subcommittee Chair Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Common Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon include House Bill 2555, which creates the Oklahoma Critical Industries Scholarship program. That four-year pilot will encourage high school graduates to pursue careers in industries critical to the economic growth of the state, matching state funds up to $15 million with the same amount from private funding sources. It will be administered by the state Regents for Higher Education, which will determine the scholarship amounts and student eligibility. Regents, in consult with the State Career Tech Board, will identify critical industry programs.

