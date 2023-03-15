OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives has green lighted a bill that would make it easier for Oklahomans to receive their commercial driver’s license.
House Bill 2750, by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, eliminates barriers in the process to acquire a CDL by allowing approved third-parties to proctor the written exam at locations throughout the state. Currently, the skills test required to receive a CDL may be proctored by either Service Oklahoma or a third-party, but the written test may only be administered by a state employee.
“CDL-licensed drivers are vital to our state’s and nation’s economies, as they ensure that product and people get where they’re needed in a timely manner,” Miller said. “House Bill 2750 helps to build in efficiency to the supply chains and ensure faster deliveries. Utilizing both public and private entities as testing facilities will alleviate the pressure on Service Oklahoma and help fill the need in our state to put more commercial drivers on the road.”
In 2021, Oklahoma had a shortage of more than 5,700 CDL drivers, causing delays, complications and backlogs in the day-to-day operations of businesses and challenges for schools who need bus drivers, Miller said.
HB 2750 now has moved to the Senate for consideration.