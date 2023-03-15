OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives has green lighted a bill that would make it easier for Oklahomans to receive their commercial driver’s license.

House Bill 2750, by Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, eliminates barriers in the process to acquire a CDL by allowing approved third-parties to proctor the written exam at locations throughout the state. Currently, the skills test required to receive a CDL may be proctored by either Service Oklahoma or a third-party, but the written test may only be administered by a state employee.

